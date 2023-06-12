Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,557 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 390,975 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,765,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 259,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,859 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 598,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,645. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.18% and a negative net margin of 258.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.