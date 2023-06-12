Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $795.34 million and approximately $32.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00032572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,636,837,071 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,367,031 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

