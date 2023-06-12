Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,416,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,898,000 after buying an additional 235,280 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,443,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 448,959 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.31. 9,218,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,802,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

