Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,587 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Alkami Technology worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Alkami Technology
In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alkami Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 214,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,618. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alkami Technology Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.