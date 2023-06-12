Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,587 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Alkami Technology worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 214,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,618. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.