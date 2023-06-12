AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.45. AlloVir shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 36,772 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Securities upped their target price on AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

AlloVir Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,518.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,509 shares of company stock valued at $56,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

