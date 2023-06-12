Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to earn $15.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 108,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $20.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 48.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.