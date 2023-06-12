Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to earn $15.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 108,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $20.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 48.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.