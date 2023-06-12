Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTS traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 796,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

