Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,723 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,193,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,935,281.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,693,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,955,281.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,641,779 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,340. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMAM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. 351,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,826. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

