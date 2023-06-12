Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,037 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Oatly Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,811. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.
Oatly Group Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
