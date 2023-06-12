Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Snail as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Snail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Snail Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.57. 2,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Snail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snail, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Snail in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

