Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Snail as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Snail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.
Snail Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.57. 2,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Snail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Snail in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
About Snail
Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snail (SNAL)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.