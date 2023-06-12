Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $109,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Skillz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,707,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 460,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $48,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SKLZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,342,656 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $698,181.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,637.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,720. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,776,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,298. The company has a market capitalization of $257.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

