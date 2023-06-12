Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Proterra by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proterra by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Proterra by 21.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,563. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

