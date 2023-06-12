Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 765,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIRD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of BIRD traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.27. 913,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 88,400 shares of company stock worth $97,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

