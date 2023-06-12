Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,409,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,990,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

