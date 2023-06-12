Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 702,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LE stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.93.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

