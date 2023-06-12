Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 702,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lands’ End Stock Up 2.2 %
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.
Lands’ End Profile
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.