Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NeoGenomics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 827,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,572. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

