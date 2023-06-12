Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

SPCE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,713,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,443. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

