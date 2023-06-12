Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

NIO Stock Up 8.7 %

NIO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100,394,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,644,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

