Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $110,000 Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 173.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,356.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,325,000 after purchasing an additional 243,063 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 738,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 206,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 168,495 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCCC. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,290. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $172.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 482.83%. On average, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.