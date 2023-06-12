Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $28.98. 1,104,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,196. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

