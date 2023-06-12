AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) versus Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Financial Comparison

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares AlTi Global and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AlTi Global
|N/A
|4.12%
|1.49%
|Invesco
|14.87%
|7.86%
|3.11%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AlTi Global and Invesco, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AlTi Global
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|Invesco
|0
|9
|1
|0
|2.10
Risk & Volatility
AlTi Global has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares AlTi Global and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AlTi Global
|N/A
|N/A
|$8.78 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Invesco
|$6.05 billion
|1.22
|$920.70 million
|$1.38
|11.70
Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
77.3% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Invesco beats AlTi Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AlTi Global
Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world. In addition, it also markets its battery products to the electric and hybrid-electric mass-transit markets. It also provides contract research services on select projects where it can utilize its resources to develop intellectual property and/or new products and technology. The Company is organized into two divisions: Power and Energy Group and all other division.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
