AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) versus Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Financial Comparison

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 4.12% 1.49% Invesco 14.87% 7.86% 3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AlTi Global and Invesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 Invesco 0 9 1 0 2.10

Risk & Volatility

AlTi Global presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Invesco has a consensus target price of $17.55, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Invesco.

AlTi Global has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlTi Global and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A Invesco $6.05 billion 1.22 $920.70 million $1.38 11.70

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invesco beats AlTi Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world. In addition, it also markets its battery products to the electric and hybrid-electric mass-transit markets. It also provides contract research services on select projects where it can utilize its resources to develop intellectual property and/or new products and technology. The Company is organized into two divisions: Power and Energy Group and all other division.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

