AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,614,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,775 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

