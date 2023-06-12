Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating reissued by investment analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

Shares of AEE stock remained flat at $83.36 during trading hours on Monday. 652,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,331. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

