Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating reissued by investment analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.
Ameren Price Performance
Shares of AEE stock remained flat at $83.36 during trading hours on Monday. 652,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,331. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57.
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameren (AEE)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.