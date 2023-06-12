American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $172.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

