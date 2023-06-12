American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.8 %

AMS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.63. 18,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,533. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

