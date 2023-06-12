AMMO (POWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.52. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Insider Activity

In other AMMO news, COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMMO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMMO by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,436,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMMO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 91,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMMO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AMMO by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

