AMMO (POWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMMO Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.52. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.
Insider Activity
In other AMMO news, COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
