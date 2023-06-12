Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

