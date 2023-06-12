Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
