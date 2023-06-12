Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 101,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,602. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

