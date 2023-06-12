Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Receives $30.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMFPF. HSBC upgraded Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amplifon in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Amplifon Stock Up 3.4 %

AMFPF stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Amplifon has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

