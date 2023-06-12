Analysts’ Downgrades for June 12th (ARES, BILL, CMPUY, GPEAF, INTT, KDNY, KMX, MEOH, NIO, REXR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 12th:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $93.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)

was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Nomura currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $2.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.60.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

