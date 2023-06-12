Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AvidXchange (AVDX)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/12/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00.

6/6/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00.

6/5/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00.

6/2/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00.

6/2/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00.

6/2/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $12.50.

6/2/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $12.00.

5/4/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00.

AvidXchange Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AVDX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 1,967,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,588. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.41.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $270,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $270,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock worth $32,156,639 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AvidXchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AvidXchange by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

