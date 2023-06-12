Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Price Target at $3.60

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.