Analysts Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target at $14.19

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several brokerages have commented on EXFY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,352,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,082,529.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,734,800. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Expensify by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Expensify has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

