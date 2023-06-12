Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $445.78

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.78.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $397.58 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,760,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

