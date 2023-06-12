Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $8.04

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.04.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $268,348.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,609,847 shares in the company, valued at $34,444,460.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,771 shares of company stock valued at $995,923. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

