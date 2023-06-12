Analysts Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT at $4.58

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

LVLU stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $90.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

