Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT at $22.46

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNMF. Barclays boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.54 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

