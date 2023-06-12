Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Target Price at $55.33

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 235.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,431.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,431.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,805 shares of company stock worth $240,613. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

