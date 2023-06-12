Analysts Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Price Target at GBX 1,015

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.62).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.29) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,658.18). In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £2,138.24 ($2,658.18). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($617,822.48). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 819.40 ($10.19) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 829.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 881.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 722.60 ($8.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.51). The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

