Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $67.80

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,839,689. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

