Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $10.37

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,582 shares of company stock valued at $283,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

GAP Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

