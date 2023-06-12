Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT at $13.50

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

