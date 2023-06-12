Analysts Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $13.75

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. TheStreet cut VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 134.63, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

