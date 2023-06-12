Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target at $45.89

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 699,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.