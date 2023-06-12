Analyzing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.40% 14.85% 2.76% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.69 $50.19 million $1.64 23.12 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.06 31.10

Analyst Recommendations

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Hotel Income Properties REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Saul Centers and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus target price of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 63.14%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.0%. Saul Centers pays out 143.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays out 1,245.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Saul Centers beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders. The company was founded by John C. O’Neill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

