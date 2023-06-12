Analyzing UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CBB Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $93.26 million 1.09 $27.92 million $2.53 3.80 UBS Group $41.13 billion 1.71 $7.63 billion $1.95 10.36

This table compares CBB Bancorp and UBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBB Bancorp and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A UBS Group 2 7 3 0 2.08

UBS Group has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given UBS Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UBS Group is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 26.90% N/A N/A UBS Group 14.99% 11.46% 0.60%

Summary

UBS Group beats CBB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Group Functions segment is involved in the group services which consist of Technology, Corporate Services, Human Resources, Finance, Legal, Risk Control, Compliance, Regulatory and Governance, Commun

