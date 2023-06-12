Ankr Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.05 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $199.88 million and $17.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015697 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,864.75 or 1.00055664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01972878 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $18,345,998.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

