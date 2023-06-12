API3 Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $57.87 million and $3.62 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

API3 Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 125,069,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

