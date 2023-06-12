Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

