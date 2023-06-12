AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Price Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $190.00. The stock traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $175.03. Approximately 123,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 114,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPF. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.70.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

